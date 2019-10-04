A modern home

"Home is an invention on which no one has yet improved.” — Ann Douglas

Land

south is the USA border

west is the ocean and ferries to islands

east is highway driving and a mountain pass to the interior

north is the sea-to-sky highway to Whistler and beyond





is the land accessible by a municipal road or a Forest Service Road? ie. does it require an offroad vehicle to access

is the land zoned for agriculture?

does the land have any private easements or public access for utilities (power lines)?

is the land under reserve or cooperative control?

has the land been partially or fully cleared?

is there water?

how big is it, and what’s the price per acre?

is there a local strata or other constraints on what you can build?

Jess, 6 months pregnant with #2, acting as a human scale reference with outstretched hiking poles. Our home would eventually be built with the front door about 50 feet behind her.

Early framing in year one of construction – 2018





Water testing to ensure the ground water is potable and that there’s enough volume of water to support a house

Geotechnical survey to ensure the land is buildable and to learn about any risks associated with landslide or erosion

Title search

Confirmation of availability of municipal services such as road clearing, power, sewer, water, and waste pickup. In our case we got power and road clearing, and learned we needed our own well, septic system and waste removal.

Walking the property shortly after purchase, with our second son in tow.

Design



talk about in terms of style, function, and amenities. Our priorities were entertaining with our large extended families and friends, gardening and homesteading, and indoor/outdoor living with a central pool “program” (architect-speak for what you’ll do in the house and what spaces that entails).

In our case, the choice was straightforward as we had a prior relationship with

and loved his work. Fortunately he was taking on residential projects at the time and helped with the initial property search and siting on the land we purchased.







Pre-design: gathering requirements



Schematic design: sketching and blocking in the buildings



Design development: fully developing and refining the design



Construction documents: articulation of all building details and accompanying drawing sets, in concert with engineers and contractor



articulation of all building details and accompanying drawing sets, in concert with engineers and contractor Construction administration: overseeing construction to residency

The floorplan that we commissioned for construction – it evolved only in fairly minor details from this point.

The dining table I built with my Dad for this space.